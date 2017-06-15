Goat yoga ups the ante on yoga experience

It’s yoga with a twist. Yoga lovers across the country look to up the ante to their normal exercise and try yoga with goats.

“I think that everyone should experience it at least once,” said yoga instructor, Erica Chesnik, who has been teaching yoga for almost three years now. “Most people that experience it once, they want to do it again.”

Goat yoga is like a normal yoga lesson just with baby goats roaming around.

“There were a few other goat yoga places in Maryland but we figured Westminster needed some love too,” said Zak Konkus, one of the co-founders of goat yoga at Lil Holler Farm.

Lil Holler Farm in Westminster starting offering goat yoga classes last week. The founders of the program were happy to bring the fitness trend to the area.

“I think that everyone wants a piece of country,” said Konkus. “We offer the ability to come out to our farm, play with the goats, play with baby animals and then leave. You don’t have to deal with livestock and animals after you’re done.”

The baby goats on the farm ranged from 3-5 months. From licking toes to blocking the view, the goats enjoyed just being in the way and becoming a welcomed distraction in the class.

“Yoga you can do anywhere but when you’re doing it in a studio, it’s a little bit different,” said Monica Calwell from Manchester who tried goat yoga for the first time. “When you’re outside in the elements, you just feel very connected to the earth and I love that.”

Lil Holler Farm is offering goat yoga classes through the summer. Their next class will take place Friday, June 16th at 6:30pm.

For more information on Lil Holler Farm