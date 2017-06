HAMPSTEAD, Md. - Several family pets died in a two-story house fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said the fire started in the laundry room of the Hampstead home around 3:45 p.m.

It took 30 firefighters from the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company about 25 minutes to control the blaze.

Multiple pets were killed in the fire, which caused $60,000 worth of damage to the home.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.