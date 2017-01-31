Carroll Co elementary school on "lockout" due to nearby robbery

1:04 PM, Jan 31, 2017
FINKSBURG, Md. - Sandymount Elementary School in Finksburg is currently on “lockout” due to a nearby gas station robbery.

A spokeswoman with Carroll County Public Schools defined a lockout as “business as usual” for the school, however no one can get in or out. The lockout went to effect around noon just as a precaution. The school system said parent were sent an alert.

A gas station nearby at Route 140 and Sandymount Road was robbed earlier Tuesday. 

