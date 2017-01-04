17-year-old killed in Westminster crash

WESTMINSTER, Md. - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a car crash in Westminster Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the teen crossed the double yellow line on Sullivan Road and her 2008 Chevy Cobalt was hit by a commercial delivery truck traveling south bound. Both vehicles were forced off the roadway onto the grassy area of the southbound shoulder.

The 17-year-old was taken to Carroll Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead. The man driving the truck was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the crash should call police at 410-396-5900.