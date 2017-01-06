Warrant issued for Franklin High School teacher accused of sex acts with 16-year-old student
3:59 PM, Jan 6, 2017
REISTERSTOWN, Md. -
Charges are pending against a Franklin High School teacher accused of engaging in sex acts with a 16-year-old student.
Baltimore County Police said they have issued a warrant for Ekatherine Pappas, 24, of Nottingham, who taught Spanish at the school. Police said she will be charged with sexual abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense and related charges.
Police said Pappas has has left the country. Anyone with information should contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
Franklin High's School Resource Officer learned Thursday of a video depicting a female teacher engaged in a sex act with a male student, and contacted the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children Unit.
Detectives learned the sex acts happened on Dec. 21 and 22. They did not happen on school property, police said.