Vigil for man who died after being set on fire to be held Sunday

David Campbell died this week, more than a year after he was set on fire by his coworker.
Family and friends will come together to remember David Campbell at a vigil this weekend.
The vigil will take place at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Allender Road. His family asks that everyone where red, his favorite color.
Campbell died earlier this week in the hospital, after being set on fire by his co-worker in December 2015.
Christopher Harrison, Jr. is currently serving spending 25 years in prison for the crime.
