Vigil for man who died after being set on fire to be held Sunday

WMAR Staff
6:51 PM, Jan 13, 2017

David Campbell died this week, more than a year after he was set on fire by his coworker. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/WMARabc2news

WMAR

Family and friends will come together to remember David Campbell at a vigil this weekend.

The vigil will take place at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Allender Road. His family asks that everyone where red, his favorite color. 

RELATED: Man who was set on fire in 2015 White Marsh dispute has died

Campbell died earlier this week in the hospital, after being set on fire by his co-worker in December 2015.

Christopher Harrison, Jr. is currently serving spending 25 years in prison for the crime.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top