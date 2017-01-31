Two lost toys are waiting for their happily every after at Baltimore County Library

TOWSON, Md. - Inside Baltimore County Public Library's Towson location there are myths, legends, short and long tales, but there's one story we don't know...

How two toys became missing and if their owners will come back to claim them.

"I was walking through our circulation area and I see a little face peeking up from the lost and found and turned around and picked it up and my heart bled for the child who'd lost it," Erica Palmisano, Media Relations for BCPL said.

A brown teddy bear who looks like he lost his red bow tie and a creme Fur-Real puppy with big expressive blue eyes were found in December on two separate days.

"They were very well loved, you could tell they were snuggled with and I would just love to reunite them," Palmisano said adding they're pretty sure two different children lost them.

Since then the two toys have been hanging out in the library, waiting and hoping for their own happily ever after.

If you are missing these toys, the library is open 7 days a week.