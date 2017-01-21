15-year-old boy fatally stabbed in Milford Mill remembered by friends, family

The death of a 15-year-old New Town High School student continues to shock many in western Baltimore County after Moses Lorenso was stabbed to death by another teen Wednesday, according to police.

Grief counselors continue to help fellow classmates, while Friday evening, candles were lit in the victim's honor.

A group of close to 200 young people showed up to to mourn and hold vigil for Lorenso near the intersection where he died in Milford Mill.

"He was a good son. He was respectable," said his mother, Workweha Teka.

It was around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that police found Lorenso near Twin Lakes Court and Church Lane.

"I will take it in my hands to become that leader he could have been," said his 13-year-old sister Abigail Lorenso, addressing the group, so large that Baltimore County Police officers had to began directing traffic past people lighting candles and shedding tears.

The pleas of his grief-stricken mother sent nearly everyone into tears.

"Live for good," she said, imploring the group to evaluate their decisions carefully. "Don't take your life like this. My son is sacrificed now, but I want you to make it a good life."

Lorenso died as the result of a fight. Police said he ran into 17-year-old Justin Dates. The two were involved in some type of ongoing dispute, though police have not given details. Police said Dates pulled a knife during the fight and stabbed Lorenso, his life taken before classmates say it began.

"He was always there for everybody, and he would always defend your name even if you weren't there. He was a loyal friend," said Alanna Phillips, a classmate.

As balloons were sent into the night sky, the groups message became clear; Lorenso's sudden death is not in vain if the takeaway is that life is bigger than teenage disputes.

"Please love one another," Teka said. "This is my message. Don't hate each other."

A funeral has been set for Lorenso for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Vaughn Greene Funeral Services in Randallstown.

