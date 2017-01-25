Students aboard school bus in Carney traffic incident

Clear
Students were aboard a school bus involved in a traffic incident in Carney Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred on Harford Road at E. Joppa Road.
Baltimore County Police said there was no collision and no injuries reported.
