CATONSVILLE, Md - You might think the last thing in the world a retired Raven would want to do is to be in the gym all day and night.

For Jameel McClain and his business partner, his wife Keisha, starting a gym business is no sweat.

After studying franchises like he studied the Steelers offense, Jameel and Keisha decided to open a Retro Fitness Gym on Route 40 in Catonsville.

Since Keisha is from Baltimore and Baltimore fell in love with Jameel, this was an easy decision to make.

