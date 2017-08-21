Baltimore County Fire confirms three fatalities in Hillendale fire

A mother and her two children are dead after a two-alarm apartment fire in Hillendale.

Fire officials have identified the victims as Bra Angah-McCray, age 26, Aimee McCray, age 4, and Adriel McCray, age 3. All three victims lived in the apartment where the fire took place.

A family gone after a fast moving fire in Baltimore Co. apartment. 2 kids, 3 & 4yo died. 16 misplaced. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/0S0G7YzY7k — Cassie Carlisle (@CassieABC2) August 21, 2017

First responding units found fire showing from the third floor of the apartment complex around 4:34 a.m. Sunday.

Due to the time of the fire, responders feared people might be trapped inside the building.

Two Towson engines entered the building to search for victims where they found the three victims in a bedroom unconscious in critical condition.

EMS and fire crews attempted to resuscitate the victims before they were transported to area hospitals.

The mother and one child was transported to University of Maryland St. Joseph, while the other child was transported to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center. All three victims later died at the hospitals.

One firefighter was transported to St. Joseph for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the fire.

Fire officials say the fire was under control by 5:47 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play, but believe the fire was accidental and originated in the kitchen area.

Due to extensive fire and water damage to the apartment complex, 16 residents were displaced from their homes.

This is fire is an ongoing investigation.