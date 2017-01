RANDALLSTOWN, Md. - A two-alarm fire at a Randallstown apartment building Thursday night displaced more than 50 residents in two buildings, according to Baltimore County fire officials.

The fire happened in the 8500 block of Glen Michael Lane around 10 p.m. and affected 33 units.

Crews are working with the leasing office and the Red Cross to help residents.

No one was injured.

