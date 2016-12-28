Missing Baltimore County woman returned home

Light rain
HI: 46°
LO: 36°
HI: 38°
LO: 29°
HI: 41°
LO: 27°
Baltimore County Police need help looking for Mary Ann Brown, who has been missing since Monday.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
UPDATE: Mary Ann Brown has returned home, Baltimore County Police said.
Mary Ann Brown, the woman missing from the area around Franlkin Square Hospital, has returned home. https://t.co/eINTb7zZLE ^JW— BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) December 28, 2016
Mary Ann Brown, the woman missing from the area around Franlkin Square Hospital, has returned home. https://t.co/eINTb7zZLE ^JW
---
Police said Mary Ann Brown was last seen leaving Franklin Square Hospital on December 26.
She is described as a black female, with long black hair and brown eyes, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 235 pounds.
Anyone with information should call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or 911.
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android