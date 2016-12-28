Missing Baltimore County woman returned home

Woman last seen Dec. 26

WMAR Staff
9:51 PM, Dec 27, 2016
9:16 AM, Dec 28, 2016

Baltimore County Police need help looking for Mary Ann Brown, who has been missing since Monday.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

UPDATE: Mary Ann Brown has returned home, Baltimore County Police said.

---

Police said Mary Ann Brown was last seen leaving Franklin Square Hospital on December 26.

She is described as a black female, with long black hair and brown eyes, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 235 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or 911.

