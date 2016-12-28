Missing Baltimore County woman returned home

UPDATE: Mary Ann Brown has returned home, Baltimore County Police said.

---

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Police said Mary Ann Brown was last seen leaving Franklin Square Hospital on December 26.

She is described as a black female, with long black hair and brown eyes, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 235 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or 911.

