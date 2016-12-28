Police warn about threatening text scam

Light rain
Police are warning Marylanders about a text message scam that's threatening the lives of cellphone users.
Law enforcement officials across Maryland are warning of a text message scam that is targeting cellphone users across the state.
"I've been paid to kill you but wish to spare you, inform the police or anyone else you will die, to be spared contact vsdky@hotmail.com immediately via email."
