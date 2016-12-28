Police warn about threatening text scam

Texting has become the No. 1 way to communicate for many. Law enforcement officials across Maryland are warning of a text message scam that is targeting cellphone users across the state.

The text message says,

"I've been paid to kill you but wish to spare you, inform the police or anyone else you will die, to be spared contact vsdky@hotmail.com immediately via email."

The message is sent from "isigman@conejousd.org" and has been reported statewide. Police are asking residents to be vigil.

"It's a scam. Do not click on any links, don't respond to it, don't call anybody, don't email anybody," Corporal John Watcher, a Baltimore County police official said.

In addition to Baltimore County, the scam has been reported in Harford and Carroll counties and Baltimore City.

"We're hoping that the story gets enough exposure that people realize ok when I see this I'm just going to get rid of it," Wachter said.

Sharmonique Thomas was a victim of a text scam and she says she'll never be duped again.

"I usually just block the number or block the email and never be bothered again," she told ABC2.

If you receive a suspicious text, call or email, do not respond and contact police immediately.