Police search for missing 82-year-old Reisterstown man

Police are searching for a missing man after he left his wife at a local hospital and never returned home.

Egbert Wright, 82 left Greater Baltimore Medical Center Friday around 6 p.m

Wright was expected to return home after a stop at the Aldi grocery store on Reisterstown Road, but he did not return.

Wright is a black male, 5 feet 6 inches 180 pounds, he has brown eyes a mustache and a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a green coat with brown pants.

Wright left GBMC in a silver 2016 Nissan Sentra with Maryland tag 4CS3186.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

