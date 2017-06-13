Catonsville incident being investigated as a murder-suicide

Baltimore County Police responded to a suicidal subject in Catonsville Monday morning. Police found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a home on 2100 block of Rockwell Avenue.

Police have identified the victims as Jenna Lilly, 28, and Christopher Cleave, 33. They were engaged to be married.

Police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. Investigators believe Cleaver killed his girlfriend as well as the family dog, a black lab puppy, before turning the gun on himself.

Police continue to investigate the incident.