Catonsville incident being investigated as a murder-suicide

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 70°
The bodies of a man and woman were found inside a Catonsville home. Baltimore County police are investigating as a murder-suicide.
The bodies of a man and woman were found inside a Catonsville home. Baltimore County police are investigating this as a murder/suicide.
Baltimore County Police responded to a suicidal subject in Catonsville Monday morning. (Photo by Cassie Carlisle/ABC2 News)
Baltimore County Police responded to a suicidal subject in Catonsville Monday morning. Police found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a home on 2100 block of Rockwell Avenue.
Police have identified the victims as Jenna Lilly, 28, and Christopher Cleave, 33. They were engaged to be married.
Police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. Investigators believe Cleaver killed his girlfriend as well as the family dog, a black lab puppy, before turning the gun on himself.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Ref Rockwell Ave, police have cleared home, discovered bodies of male & female victims. Believed to be domestic murder/suicide.^JzP— BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) June 12, 2017
Ref Rockwell Ave, police have cleared home, discovered bodies of male & female victims. Believed to be domestic murder/suicide.^JzP