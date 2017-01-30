Police release body cam video of deadly shooting

Baltimore County Police released body camera video of a deadly shooting in Overlea last week.

Police responded to Greenwood Avenue following reports from Kerry Coomer’s family that he was acting suicidal and turning a rifle on family members.

According to police, Coomer refused multiple requests to put his hands up and walk into the street to meet them.

After several minutes, he picked up the rifle and pointed it at officers.

That’s when the officer wearing the body camera turned and ran for cover, while another officer fired two shots killing Coomer.