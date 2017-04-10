Police arrest suspect in Lansdowne double shooting

LANSDOWNE, Md. - Baltimore County police arrest suspect in early morning Lansdowne double shooting Sunday.

Just before 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the Gateway Tavern located in the 3500 block of Annapolis Road for a report of a shooting.

Police discovered in the initial investigation, that two men were changing a tire in the parking lot when they were approached by an unidentified man. After a argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot a both men before fleeing the scene.

Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive.

Police said the suspect was later taken into custody and identified as Errol Dean Davenport, 56, of Lansdowne, Md.

Davenport is charged with attempted first degree murder along with other charges. He is at the Baltimore County Detention Center being held without bail.