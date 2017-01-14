Paralympic swimmer Rebecca Mayers visits the Maryland School for the Blind

Paralympic swimmer Rebecca Meyers stopped by the Maryland School for the Blind Friday to encourage students to never give up and achieve their dreams.

While speaking in front of an entire assembly, Meyers told her stories of overcoming her personal disability to become a successful athlete and world champion.

"Just because you have a disability, doesn't mean you can't do what you love. Purse you dreams because you never know where they will take you," Myers said.

Meyers, a deaf-blind athlete who suffers from Usher Syndrome, is a member of the U.S. Paralympic Swim Team and won bid during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic games taking home three gold medal and one silver medal.

The two time Paralympian and six time medalist also won the 2015 espy award for the best female athlete with a disability.

