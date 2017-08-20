One person rescued at Prettyboy Dam after drowning

Baltimore Co.- - Baltimore County Fire say crews responded to a reported drowning at Prettyboy Dam Saturday around 1:46 p.m.

Units arrived and rescued one adult from the water. On scene personnel administered aid to the victim to help stabilize them.

With help from Maryland State Police Trooper 3, the victim was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment.

The dam is located on the Gunpowder River within the Prettyboy Reservoir.

Fire officials have not given an update on the condition of the victim.