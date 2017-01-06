New Towson Starbucks opposition leads to new proposal

WMAR Staff
8:43 AM, Jan 6, 2017

A community's opposition to the construction of a new Starbucks has led to a new proposal in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks proposed a bill which would require that all new commercial construction at Rodgers Forge/Anneslie area on York Road between Dumbarton Road and Windwood Road be re-evaluated by a design review panel.

The review process does not apply to current buildings in the area unless their footprint changes.

The review applies to future construction in the area - not projects already approved by the council like the planned Starbucks on the corner of York Road and Regester Avenue.

Some neighbors in the area oppose the approved construction of the Starbucks because of the potential increase in traffic.

