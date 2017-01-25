Mother of boy who started Josh's Blessing Bags dies

Kristi Springston, whose son makes Blessings Bags around the holidays, passed away on Jan. 22.

A 9-year-old boy in Dundalk was able to spend one last Christmas creating blessing bags for the homeless with his mother before she died.

Kristi Springston died January 22, just before she turned 32 years old. She supported her son Josh for the past two Christmases as he collected donations for his charity, Josh's Blessing Bags

Kristi is survived by her husband and two sons. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with her funeral expenses.

