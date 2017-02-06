Missing Baltimore County teen found safe

Missing Baltimore County teen Michelle Simmons has been found safe, according to police.

The 15-year-old had been missing since Saturday Jan. 28.

Michelle Simmons has been found and is safe. #BCoPD thanks everyone for their efforts in locating her! pic.twitter.com/xldoqYpcbY — Emergency Management (@BACOemergency) February 6, 2017

