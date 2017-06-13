The Avenue in White Marsh is turning into a giant Zumba dance stage Wednesday night for a fundraiser to benefit ALS patients and their families.

This is the fourth year Merritt Clubs has hosted the Zumbathon to raise money for the Brigance Brigade Foundation. The foundation was started by former Ravens player OJ Brigance, who was diagnosed with ALS 10 years ago.

"They're just great people," said Amelia Luchey, group fitness director for Merritt Clubs in Baltimore County. "It's a great organization and we're lucky to be able to partner with them."

Kearsha Saxon, a Zumba instructor, says no one should be intimidated by Zumba. She says its all about having fun.

"You don't have to think you need to be a pro, Zumba fitness is for everybody," she said.

You can register online or register the day of the event. The class begins at 6:15 pm Wednesday at The Avenue in White Marsh. Click here for more information on the fundraiser.