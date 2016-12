The death of Tawon Boyd, who passed away following a confrontation with Baltimore County Police in September, was an accident, according to the state medical examiner.

The altercation between Boyd and police happened after Boyd's erratic behavior prompted his fiancee to call the police.

Officers tried to restrain Boyd, whom they said was violently resisting them.

Police said Boyd became subdued almost immediately after receiving a drug. After receiving the substance, he became so calm that the officer asked a medic to check Boyd for a pulse.

He was still breathing then, but died in the hospital later that week.

