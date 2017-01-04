Man hit and killed by tractor trailer on Pulaski Highway

Clear
HI: 34°
LO: 25°
HI: 32°
HI: 26°
LO: 21°
A 50-year-old man was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on Pulaski Highway Wednesday afternoon. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/WMARabc2news
A 50-year-old man was hit and killed by a tractor trailer on Pulaski Highway Wednesday afternoon.
Baltimore County Police said the tractor trailer was headed east on the highway just before 1:30 p.m. when it hit the man.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
The tractor trailer driver stayed at the scene.
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.