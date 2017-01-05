Woodlawn community hosts vigil for Keion Carpenter

WOODLAWN - Friends and family gathered Wednesday evening to remember Keion Carpenter, the late NFL star and graduate of Woodlawn High School.
TJ Smith is usually known for his job as a spokesman for the Baltimore Police, while keeping his poise in even the stickiest of situations. When speaking about fellow Woodlawn graduate and close friend Keion Carpenter, the emotion was clear.
"His memory is only going to be in vein if we allow it to be," Smith said, addressing a crowd of close to 100 people. "Keion was an undrafted free agent in the NFL, but God had a draft pick, and he selected him to play on his team."
Carpenter went on the play at Virginia Tech before a six-year stint in the NFL. Later he came back to Baltimore and started the Carpenter House and the Shutdown Academy as a way to use sports and non-profits to foster relationships with youth.