Hospital reported injuries on 3-year-old's body

A single bouquet of flowers and a lone candle sit outside the apartment building on Glenwood Road where Terry Turner watched as help arrived too late for Cameron Blake a week ago.

"I saw paramedics carrying a baby,” said Turner. “The baby wasn't moving. His eyes were closed. So I just figured he might have passed out or got into something he shouldn't have and wasn't sure what happened."

The 3-year-old died five days later and hospital employees reported that Cameron had injuries consistent with child abuse.

His estranged mother says she noticed bruising about his body that made him almost unrecognizable.

"What those bruises were from? I don't know, but when I saw my son, he did not look like my son," Adrianne Blake said. "I try not to think about how he got his injuries, because I don't want to envision what my son actually went through before he would die."

Baltimore County Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy, but the Chief Medical Examiner's Office will take its time.

His mother says part of that process will be determining whether evidence of cracked ribs suggests recent or past injuries, and that means conducting a complete review of his medical history.

The executive director of the Baltimore Child Abuse Center, Adam Rosenberg, says it will also extend to those who surrounded Cameron.

"In any of these investigations for child abuse and child fatalities, besides the physical evidence that's presented before investigators, doctors and professionals, children’s advocacy centers usually get involved to be able to talk to other people who may have witnessed it... may have experienced the abuse firsthand or in the same household there," said Rosenberg.

According to Cameron's mother, it was his father who had custody of him, and at this point, it remains unclear whether he was present when the 3-year-old lost consciousness or if he was in someone else's care.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

ESSEX, Md. -