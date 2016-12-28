Two suspects were arrested after a Weis Market in Woodstock was robbed Wednesday morning.

Howard County Police said just before 6:30 a.m., four suspects entered the grocery store in the 10800 block of Birmingham Way and demanded cash.

Employees handed over the money and the suspects–two of whom were armed with handguns–fled the scene, police said.

Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle leaving the area, and a car chase followed. That pursuit ended in a crash near Frederick Road and Montemar Avenue in Catonsville.

Baltimore County and Howard County officers used a helicopter and police dogs to search the neighborhood and track down two of the suspects.

"There were like three or four cops standing at the end of my driveway, so I got dressed, came down and asked one of the cops what was going on. She said, 'there was a high pursuit and the suspects had gotten out of the car and ran. Go back into your house and stay put if you could ma'am,'" said Karen Frisina, a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

Nicole McNemar, another resident, said she heard a police helicopter starting at around 7 a.m.

"It was really right after we woke up with our son and you could just hear the constant helicopters and the police cars from our front window. You could kind of see the commotion," McNemar said.

Baltimore County Police helped to arrest the two suspects. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police are still searching for the two remaining suspects. They did not give any description, but said they do not believe the suspects are in the immediate area. The robbery is believed to be related to a similar incident that took place at the same grocery store on Dec. 18.

Howard County Police are investigating.

Both suspects now in custody in BA Co. after a robbery of in HoCo. and a car crash in Catonsville. One caught in storm drain! @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/Zanart5lda — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromABC2) December 28, 2016

Suspects from incident in Catonsville have been taken into custody. Started as robbery in Howard County. HCPD investigating @HCPDNews — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) December 28, 2016

Police trying to locate suspects involved in police chase from HO CO into Baltimore Co. Crashed vehicle in Catonsville and ran. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/alOMxvUXfH — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromABC2) December 28, 2016

