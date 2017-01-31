Guinness plans to open a brewery in Baltimore County

ARBUTUS, Md. - Guinness' first brewery in the U.S. in more than 60 years is scheduled to open as early as this fall in Baltimore County.

Diageo Beer Co. announced Tuesday it plans to build a mid-sized Guinness brewery -- a U.S. version of Dublin's Guinness Open Gate Brewery-- in the Relay section of Arbutus. The brewery would would be home to new Guinness beers created specifically for the U.S. market, according to a press release.

The project would re-establish a Guinness brewery in the U.S. after 63 years of absence.

Read more stories about Maryland beer here

Visitors would be able to tour the brewery, sample beers and purchase Guinness-themed items at a retail store.

Diageo estimates the brewery could create about 40 jobs, and the visitor experience part of the project could create another 30 jobs.

Local and state elected officials praised the announcement.

"Guinness' plan to build a brewery at its historic facility in Relay, MD is great news for job creation, manufacturing, and tourism in our state," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. "Beer tourism attracts millions of visitors to towns and communities across the country every year and I look forward to welcoming Guinness to the roster of excellent breweries we have here in Maryland."

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot called the facility "a strong boost for our economy," and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said it has "all the hallmarks to become a popular tourist destination and will be a perfect complement to our local craft breweries."

Diageo said it hopes to begin construction this spring, with the goal of opening this fall to coincide with the 200th anniversary of Guinness first being imported to the United States.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.