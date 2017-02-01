Randallstown Elementary School students give shout-out to Good Morning Maryland

WMAR Staff
6:48 AM, Feb 1, 2017
8:03 AM, Feb 1, 2017

Fifth grade students at Randallstown Elementary say, "Good Morning Maryland!"

BALTIMORE, Md - Fifth grade students at Randallstown Elementary School in Baltimore County helped wake Maryland up with an energetic cheer of, "Good Morning Maryland!"

If you'd like your school, workplace, group or organization to give a "Good Morning Maryland!" shout-out, email us your 10 to 15 second video clip to pix@wmar.com.  

We'll try to get your video on air during our Good Morning Maryland newscast, weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

