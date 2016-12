A gas leak shut down southbound York Road between Fairmount Avenue and Bosley Avenue Wednesday.

Baltimore County officials said traffic is being diverted onto Fairmount Avenue.

Baltimore County Police said the Fire Department was called to Mount Olive Church in the 800 block of York Road, after someone smelled gas. No one was injured.

The road closure is expected to impact afternoon rush hour.

Traffic on northbound York Road remains open.

Crews from BGE are on the scene.

South-bound York Road shut down between Fairmount Ave and Bosley Ave due to gas leak. North-bound York Rd is open. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/P5quQyvhQA — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) December 21, 2016