Gas leak leaves 11 Halethorpe homes without service

Officials confirmed a gas leak in Halethorpe Wednesday. (Photo by Lamont Williams/ABC2 News)
BGE officials said a gas leak in Halethorpe has left 11 homes without gas Wednesday.
Contractor crews working in the area hit a main the 5500 block of Link Avenue around 11 a.m.
BGE crews are on site working to get the area safe. There's no timeline on when the issue will be repaired.
No residents in the area have been evacuated, a spokesperson with Baltimore County Police and Fire said.