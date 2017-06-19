Fundraiser for officer hurt in police-involved shooting

DUNDALK - On Monday you can take the family out for dinner and help an injured officer at the same time. The Sheepdog Challenge is hosting a fundraiser for Officer First Class Slocum who was hurt in a police-involved shooting June 7th.

The fundraiser runs from 4pm-10pm at the Dundalk Texas Roadhouse. You need to print out this flyer and take it with you. Show the flyer when you're dining in or getting carry out, and Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of your food purchases to help Officer Slocum.

On June 7 Baltimore County Police say 35-year-old Blaine Erb tried to rob two people outside the Logan Village shopping center. He then hopped on an MTA bus and reportedly got into a shootout with police. Erb was killed by police, but not before Officer Slocum and a 21-year-old woman on the bus were shot. Both women are expected to survive.

The Sleepdog Challenge has the flyer you need for the fundraiser on their facebook page.