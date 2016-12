BALTIMORE - A Parkville man was charged with arson in connection to a fire in his home in 2015.

Police said Joseph Alphonzo Heinze II is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

On December 22, 2015 fire crews responded to the the 3900 block of Cutty Sark Road for a fire. Firefighters put out the fire and no one was hurt.

The homeowner, Heinze, told investigators that he left and when he returned the house was on fire.

After an investigation, detectives determined that Heinze was responsible for the blaze and issued a warrant for his arrest on December 6.

Heinze is a probationary Emergency Medical Technician with the Baltimore Fire Department. It is unclear if he was with the department at the time of the 2015 fire.

He is also a member of the Bowley’s Quarters Volunteer Fire Department. He has been suspended from the company.

