A fatal crash in Baltimore County claims the life of a Pennsylvania man.

Police are investigating a crash that happened on Interstate 95 at the 72.2 mile marker Monday morning.

Investigations reveal Alexander Mitchell, of Beaver, Pennsylvania, was stopped on a portion of Interstate 95 northbound when a vehicle traveling in the same direction was unable to stop and struck his vehicle from behind.

Mitchell was transported to Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Harford County where he later died sue to his injuries. There were two additional passengers in the vehicle operated by Mitchell.

They were both transported to Johns Hopkins Bay View with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

