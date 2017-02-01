Donations needed for teens hit by car on Liberty Rd.

On January 27, a car hit two teens riding their bikes on Liberty Rd. 14-year-old Jamal Anderson died in the impact, and 19-year-old Kinara Moody went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Now their aunt is trying to raise money for his funeral expenses and her medical bills. Kinara has already undergone one surgery and will need several more to recover. Feel free to donate to their GoFundMe page at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/jmal-and-kinaras-donation-support.

23-year-old Conrad Thorpe has been charged with DUI for the crash. At last check, he was in Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

The Baltimore County Crash Investigation Team is still going over the details of exactly what happened.

