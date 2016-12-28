Dept of Public Safety & Correctional officials search for walkoff

TOWSON, Md. - Officials with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services say an inmate did not return after being given an approved leave on Tuesday, December 27.

CieAndre Frink describe as “5'3″ and weighs about 190 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium-dark complexion.”

Officials say he is serving four and a half years for stealing a vehicle. He was last seen Tuesday on Taylor Ave in Towson around noon.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.