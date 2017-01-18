Critically ill kids have fun with Casey Cares

Every kid should have a chance to run around and have fun with their friends -- especially when they're sick and stuck in a hospital.

Casey Cares Foundation teamed up with Red Zone Adventures and Grant Thornton, an accounting firm, to do just that.

Tuesday night, critically ill kids took a break from doctors' appointments and hospital stays to let loose and play laser tag with their families and friends.

"Our programs are for the entire family, so it gives the family an opportunity to have fun and create positive memories," said Erin Ritter, the Deputy Associate Director of Casey Cares Foundation. "It allows families to meet each other and learn from other people going through similar critical illnesses, treatment and diagnosis, so it's really a great opportunity to get the families together and just have fun."

Pizza Hut of Maryland provided food for the event. Employees from Grant Thornton were on hand as volunteers at the party.

