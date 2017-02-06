Crews battle fire in Catonsville flower shop

CATONSVILLE, Md. - Crews fought a fire that broke out in a Catonsville flower shop early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the Blue Iris Flower Shop at 809 Frederick Rd where they fought what quickly became a 2-alarm fire.

Officials say the fire was under control by 6:39 a.m.; there were no injuries. 

