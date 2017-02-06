Crews battle fire in Catonsville flower shop

Clear
HI: 51°
LO: 41°
HI: 60°
HI: 61°
LO: 43°
CATONSVILLE, Md. - Crews fought a fire that broke out in a Catonsville flower shop early Monday morning.
Crews were called to the Blue Iris Flower Shop at 809 Frederick Rd where they fought what quickly became a 2-alarm fire.
Officials say the fire was under control by 6:39 a.m.; there were no injuries.
2 alarm fire this am, 809 Frederick Rd, Blue Iris Flower Shop, DT 541; no injuries. Fire under control at 639 EA— BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) February 6, 2017
2 alarm fire this am, 809 Frederick Rd, Blue Iris Flower Shop, DT 541; no injuries. Fire under control at 639 EA