Couple found dead in possible Parkton murder-suicide

A man and woman were found dead inside their Parkton home and police are investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide.

Police went to the home Monday to check on Dawn Longo Rowe, 49, after her coworkers grew concerned that she hadn't shown up for work in over a week and couldn't be contacted by phone, Baltimore County Police said.

Dawn Rowe and her husband, 56-year-old Lyttelton Wadell Rowe, were both found dead from gunshot wounds at the home in the 1000 block of Dairy Road in Parkton Monday.

Baltimore County homicide unit detectives are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

