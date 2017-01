Baltimore County officials will begin collecting live Christmas trees starting Monday.

Tree recycling will take place over the next two weeks, with collection dates varying depending on location.

Residents must have their trees out on the front curb no later than Saturday, Jan. 14 to be collected, and must follow these rules:

No artificial trees will be accepted.

Remove all decorations, tinsel, lights and tree stands.

Only place trees on the front curb or street. Trees won’t be collected from alleyways.

Anyone living in an apartment or condominium should follow their property manager's rules for Christmas tree recycling.



Call the Bureau of Solid Waste Management at 410-887-2000 with any questions.

