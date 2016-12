Maryland State Police responded to a personal injury collision in the area of Interstate I-95 near Catonsville in Baltimore County Sunday.

According to police, an investigation revealed 1990 Honda Civic was traveling east on I-95 in the westbound lane when it struck a BWI Airport taxi.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Civic 90-year-old John Wellham suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

The driver of the taxi, 74-year-old Song Park was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nelson Menacho,38, a passenger in the taxi at the time of the accident, was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper, TCF Cooke at 410-780-2700.

