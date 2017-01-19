Body of man wanted in $50 million mail fraud scheme found in Loch Raven Reservoir

The body of a man wanted in a $50 million mail fraud scheme was found in a wooded area of Loch Raven Reservoir Sunday.

Baltimore County Police said Brian Wallen, 52, had been missing since last April. Wallen's body was found by hikers in a heavily wooded area of the reservoir.

Police said they believe Wallen committed suicide, but are waiting on a ruling from the Office of the State Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of death. Police don't suspect foul play.

Wallen, of the 500 block of Wyngate Road, was reported missing on April 28, 2016. Police at the time found a suicide note at his home, and they found his silver Jeep near the intersection of Old Bosley and Dulaney Valley roads.

His body was found at least a mile from where police had found the car.

Wallen was wanted on a federal criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney for Maryland alleging his involvement in a mail fraud scheme.