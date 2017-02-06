BCPL's Randallstown branch under renovation

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (AP) - Officials in Baltimore County are celebrating the start of major renovations at the Randallstown Library Branch.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Baltimore County Public Library Director Paula Miller are at the library Monday for the kickoff of the $1.1 million project.

The renovations will include more public computers, free Wi-Fi, an enlarged and enclosed children's area, a large collection of print and audio-visual library materials, four study rooms, and updated public restrooms.

During the renovation, the bookmobile will visit the shopping center parking lot each Friday afternoon from 1:30 to 3. The library is expected to reopen this summer.

Customers are encouraged to visit other branches during the renovation including Owings Mills, Pikesville and Woodlawn.

