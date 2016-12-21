Baltimore County woman searches for lost pit bull

A Baltimore County woman is concerned her pit bull puppy may have been stolen for dog fighting, and is offering a reward for his safe return, no questions asked.
Bianca Medley of Gwynn Oak said Ziggy, a 6-month-old pit bull, disappeared nearly a week ago from her backyard.
"I went inside for less than a minute, and once I came back out, Ziggy was gone," Medley said.
She believes Ziggy was taken by a man who was seen around the area with a belt around his neck, almost like a leash.
A friend of Medley's has created a Facebook page, Bring Ziggy Home, in an attempt to find him. Medley has also reached out to the SPCA and BARCS, along with Dogs Finding Dogs, a pet tracking organization that helps find lost animals.
She said she's gotten a few leads, but nothing has panned out yet. Medley suspects the thief lives in the area.
"I'm not trying to get anyone in trouble. I just want him to be returned to me," she said.
Last month, a pit bull named Knox was stolen from his home in Baltimore. His owners feared he was taken for dog fighting.