Baltimore County Schools superintendent responds to State of the County

Kamenetz announced $7 million in the 2018 budget for the planning and design of a new 1,500 seat middle school in Perry Hall as an effort to relieve school overcrowding. The budget also included an addition to Pine Grove Middle School to accommodate 200 to 300 more students.
“The County Executive's budget funds critical initiatives and programs that will continue the momentum we have built during the last five years,” Dance said in a release. “I look forward to working with the County Council members through the remainder of the budget process and to reiterate our appreciation of their commitment, support and partnership in the direction of Team BCPS."