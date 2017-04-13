Baltimore County Schools superintendent responds to State of the County

Baltimore County Schools superintendent Dallas Dance issued a statement of approval following county executive Kevin Kamenetz’s State of the County and Budget Message Thursday.

Dance praised Kamenetz as “a strong and supportive partner in providing an equitable education to all students in Baltimore County.”

Kamenetz announced $7 million in the 2018 budget for the planning and design of a new 1,500 seat middle school in Perry Hall as an effort to relieve school overcrowding. The budget also included an addition to Pine Grove Middle School to accommodate 200 to 300 more students.

“The County Executive's budget funds critical initiatives and programs that will continue the momentum we have built during the last five years,” Dance said in a release. “I look forward to working with the County Council members through the remainder of the budget process and to reiterate our appreciation of their commitment, support and partnership in the direction of Team BCPS."

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 with the new school and addition opening in 2021.

