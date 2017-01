Enjoy delicious and affordable meals during Baltimore County Restaurant Week.

The event is a two-week promotion to increase business and promote the county's local flavor.

Deals and special menus are available at 55 county restaurants during the event.

Restaurants like Dock of the Bay, Cunningham's, Pappas, Pizza John's, The Melting Pot and more are participating.

Meals cost between $15 and $35.

Restaurant week begins Jan. 19 and ends Feb. 4.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants and their menus, visit the Baltimore County Restaurant Week website.

