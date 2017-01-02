Baltimore County Police report 106 percent murder clearance rate for 2016

Baltimore County Police cleared 28 out of 34 murders in 2016, exceeding state and national averages, police said in a news release.

Because the police department also solved nine cases from previous years, its murder clearance rate for 2016 was 106 percent.

FBI statistics show the national clearance rate for murder in 2015 was 61.5 percent.

Cases are cleared by either the arrest of a suspect or by "exceptional means," such as death of the offender or the victim’s refusal to cooperate with prosecution after the offender has been identified.

“Our clearance rates for murder are a noteworthy accomplishment, and I am grateful to our detectives, officers and professional staff for it,” Police Chief Jim Johnson said in a statement. “Some cases are solved within days, some take years. What’s important for our citizens, and the families of victims, is to know that the men and women who work these homicide cases never give up on them no matter how long it takes. Our clearance rates are proof of that.”

