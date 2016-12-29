Baltimore County Police release body worn camera footage from officer-involved shooting

On Wednesday Baltimore County Police released body worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened last week in Pikesville.

Police released video from cameras worn by Officer Remmers, who fired the shot, and a second officer on the call.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Dec. 23 when officers were called to the 4600 block of Debilen Circle for a disturbance. When officers knocked at the door of the apartment, a man answered with a knife in his hand and moved toward the officers, according to police.

Officer Remmers fired his service weapon, hitting the man once in the shoulder.

RELATED: Officer who shot knife-wielding man in Pikesville identified

Remmers is a 7-year veteran of the police department and has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under review.

The suspect, 48-year-old Bryant Junious Palmer, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Palmer is charged with first-degree assault and related charges in connection with the incident.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.